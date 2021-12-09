Key Moment

A 21-point deficit for Boston dropped all the way down to five with 3:59 remaining in regulation Wednesday night in LA. The Clippers then drained two straight shots from long range that gave them just enough breathing room to pull out a victory.

Reggie Jackson canned the first from straight away at the 3:30 mark of the quarter. Luke Kennard then drained one 50 seconds later to bump LA’s lead up to 108-97 with 2:40 left on the clock. Credit to the Clippers for hitting those shots, but Boston failed to contest either of the attempts.

Boston eventually clawed back to within one point during the final 10 seconds, but it wasn’t able to get any closer than that. That fact only underscores the importance of those back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson and Kennard, which provided the Clippers with just enough cushion to hold on for the 114-111 win.