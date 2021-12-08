Key Moment

Los Angeles used an 11-2 run midway through Tuesday’s third quarter to pull away for a 117-102 win over the visiting Celtics.

Boston and LA were neck-and-neck for the first 25-plus minutes of the game. In fact, the Lakers only led by three, at 60-57, a minute into the second half. The Lakers ignited that 11-2 run, however, at the 7:51 mark of the third period to turn a six-point lead into a 15-point advantage.

The Lakers’ Big Three were behind every point of that critical run, led by Russell Westbrook. He scored seven points, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis each scored two.

Westbrook jumpstarted the spurt with a layup in the paint that was assisted by Davis. He also ended the run with five straight points via a 3-pointer and two free throws.

The Lakers went on to pull ahead by as many as 20 points, and Boston was never able to slice that deficit down to fewer than 10 the rest of the night.