Boston gave away a 21-point lead that it built early on Saturday night in Portland. That’s fine, because it built up another big lead during the second half.

The Celtics led by just three after the first 12 seconds of the third quarter before steadily widening that gap the rest of the period. They pulled ahead by as many as 19 points during the third quarter as they connected on 57.1 percent of their shots, and while they added in 12 makes on 13 attempts from the free-throw line.

Boston’s lead bumped up to 10 at the 10:37 mark of the period following a 7-0 run that included four points from Jayson Tatum and three from Marcus Smart. From that point on, the C’s methodically added to their lead and eventually pulled ahead by 19 with 1:36 left in the quarter following an Aaron Nesmith 3-pointer.

Needless to say, there was no comeback in the cards for Portland on this night. The Trail Blazers were without three of their top six scorers, and that’s why Boston was able to coast to a win during the final stanza.

The C’s eventually pulled ahead by as many as 31 points and were able to rest their top players for the final five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter as they breezed their way to a 145-117 win.