The Houston Rockets remained level with the Boston Celtics throughout most of the first half of Monday night’s matchup at TD Garden. However, once the third quarter began, the C’s lifted off the ground.

After emerging from the break with a 52-47 lead, Boston promptly went off on a 24-3 run, leaving the Rockets stuck to their launchpad.

Jaylen Brown, in his first game back from a hamstring strain, scored exactly half of Boston’s points during that stretch, including nine straight over a 65-second span which put the Celtics ahead, 72-50.

Meanwhile, Houston made just one field goal during the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the third – a dunk by Christian Wood.

From there, Boston kept soaring, as it went ahead by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter, before finishing with a 108-90 win.