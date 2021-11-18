Key Moment

A three-minute stretch of the third quarter dropped the Celtics into a hole they couldn’t crawl out of Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Boston trailed by just eight points with 3:46 remaining in the third period before the Hawks rattled off a 13-5 run that gave them a 16-point lead and all of the momentum.

Atlanta’s run was spurred by reserve Cam Reddish, who canned a 3-pointer and then assisted on a John Collins dunk on the next possession. The teams traded points on the next three possessions before the host Hawks canned the two biggest shots of the game.

With the Hawks leading by 10 points, Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari drained back-to-back shots from long distance to provide Atlanta with a commanding lead. Boston was never able to cut its deficit to fewer than nine points the rest of the way before falling 110-99.