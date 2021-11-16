Key Moment

Dennis Schroder continues to play at a high level for the Celtics, and Monday night, he was at his best during crunch time.

Schroder created eight points during the final 76 seconds of a tight game to push Boston into the winner’s circle.

The first play arrived with 1:35 remaining in the game and Boston leading by just one. Schroder ran a pick-and-roll with Al Horford and tossed a perfect pass over the top to the big man, who dropped in a bucket off the glass.

After Cleveland responded with a basket of its own, Schroder popped another two points onto Boston’s scoreboard via a driving, left-handed layup. This play again came off of a screen by Horford, who freed Schroder up to turn the corner and blow past the defense for two points.

Cleveland did not answer that basket, which gave the C’s an opportunity to build a two-possession lead during the final minute. They did just that after Schroder splashed home a turnaround jumper with 43.1 seconds left that gave Boston a 94-89 lead.

Schroder and Jayson Tatum added on two free throws apiece during the final 32.2 seconds of the game to close out Boston’s 98-92 victory. Rewind to those back-to-back buckets from Schroder, and you’ll find the two most important baskets of the night.