Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
So, this might be why the Boston Celtics signed Dennis Schroder?
The electric point guard not only scored it at a high rate Friday night by dropping a game-high 38 points on the Bucks, but he also scored six of them at the most critical juncture of the night.
With Boston leading by only one point midway through the first overtime session, Schroder took control with six straight points to push Boston ahead by seven with less than a minute to play. He first drained a pullup jumper, then beat his man off the dribble for a finger roll layup, then canned two free throws after drawing a foul at the basket following another blow-by off the dribble.
That’s all Boston needed to pull this win out. Josh Richardson sandwiched four points around a jumper from Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis to seal the Celtics’ 122-113 victory.
Key Player
Hey stars, Friday night was the time to move on over, because it was the night of Dennis Schroder!
Boston’s new point guard, who was signed to be a sparkplug off the bench, served as a sparkplug in the starting lineup Friday night against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. With Jaylen Brown missing another game due to a strained hamstring, Schroder again started and delivered the top performance of the night. At times, he was Boston’s only offense, and that included at the most critical stages of this victory.
Schroder scored six straight points from the 2:14 mark of overtime to the 54-second mark, providing Boston with a commanding 118-111 lead that led to a win. In total, he scored 19 points during the fourth quarter and overtime to take his total up to a game-high 38 points. That number fell just three shy of his career high of 41, set back in March of 2018.
The speedy guard rounded out his box score with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal during his 41-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three of Boston's starters scored at least 19 points, led by 38 from Dennis Schroder.
- Jayson Tatum logged a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds.
- Rob Williams logged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with three blocked shots.
- Boston outrebounded Milwaukee 53-39.
- Boston blocked nine shots to Milwaukee's three.
- The contest featured 22 lead changes and 10 ties.
- Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 22 points.
- Jrue Holiday dished out a game-high 13 assists.
- Marcus Smart stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
- The C's shot 49 percent from the field as a team.
- Boston outscored Milwaukee 62-42 in the paint.
- Seven of the nine Celtics who appeared in the game logged at least one assist, and all nine grabbed at least one rebound.
Quote of the Night
"He got hot late, and we rode his hand.'"
Ime Udoka on Dennis Schroder
