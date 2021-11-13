Key Moment

So, this might be why the Boston Celtics signed Dennis Schroder?

The electric point guard not only scored it at a high rate Friday night by dropping a game-high 38 points on the Bucks, but he also scored six of them at the most critical juncture of the night.

With Boston leading by only one point midway through the first overtime session, Schroder took control with six straight points to push Boston ahead by seven with less than a minute to play. He first drained a pullup jumper, then beat his man off the dribble for a finger roll layup, then canned two free throws after drawing a foul at the basket following another blow-by off the dribble.

That’s all Boston needed to pull this win out. Josh Richardson sandwiched four points around a jumper from Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis to seal the Celtics’ 122-113 victory.