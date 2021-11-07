Key Moment

The Boston Celtics experienced déjà vu Saturday night in Dallas, and it wasn’t the good kind.

After storming back from a 19-point, first-half deficit, the Celtics found themselves locked up with the Mavericks in a 104-104 tie with 11 seconds remaining.

It presented a nearly identical situation to their previous game in Dallas on Feb. 23 when Luka Doncic hit a miracle 3-pointer at the buzzer to break a 107-107 tie.

Well, he did again.

With the shot clock off, Doncic went into his bag, dribbling down the left side of the court before rising up for a side-step triple on the wing. Despite being flanked on either side by Rob Williams and Marcus Smart, while also having ex-teammate Josh Richardson’s hand directly in his face, Doncic got the ball to fall.

It was déjà vu all over again for the Celtics – just another night in Dallas when the Luka the Irish wasn’t on their side.