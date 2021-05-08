Key Moment

The Boston Celtics faced a daunting, 20-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter Friday night, and for a moment, it appeared as though they actually had a chance to overcome the host Chicago Bulls. Boston began the frame on an 18-6 run, putting them within eight points of Chicago with more than half of a period left to play.

But just like that, the Bulls turned on their hooves and stampeded back over the C’s, regaining their 20-point lead in a matter of two minutes.

Zach LaVine, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic led the 12-0 run, starting with an explosive dunk from LaVine. The Celtics then turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, both of which turned into buckets for White.

Vucevic then got on the board with a lay-up, before LaVine knocked down a dagger 3-pointer to give Chicago a 112-92 lead with 3:02 remaining. And with the strong Chicago wind at their back, the Bulls coasted along to a 121-99 win.