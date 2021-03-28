Key Moment

The Oklahoma City Thunder clapped early against the Boston Celtics Saturday night, building up a double-digit first-half lead. But the C’s clapped back when it mattered most, as they went on a 19-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter, lighting their way to a 111-94 victory.

OKC entered the final frame with a four-point lead, but in a matter of five minutes, Boston turned that into a 15-point advantage of its own.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for the first four points of the run, helping the Celtics to tie the game at 82-82. Then, newcomer Luke Kornet broke the game open, as he knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers just minutes after checking in for his Celtics debut.

Kornet and Tatum provided the bulk of the scoring for the massive run, combining for 14 points in a span of less than four minutes. The Thunder, meanwhile, didn’t score their first basket of the quarter until the 6:19 mark. By then, Boston was already ahead 95-82, and it never looked back en route to a 17-point win.