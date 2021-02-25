Key Moment

Wednesday just wasn’t the Boston Celtics’ night.

It was, to the contrary, a heck of a night for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta could do no wrong against the Celtics, and that trend began from the opening jump. The Hawks shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from 3-point range during the first quarter as they opened up a 13-point lead. Boston never threatened to forge a comeback from that point on in a rare end-to-end win by Atlanta.

Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari were the names of the game for the Hawks both during the first quarter and throughout the rest of the night. Young scored 17 points during the first quarter alone on 7-for-11 shooting, and he finished with 33 during the game. Gallinari, meanwhile, came off the bench to drill two 3-pointers during the opening frame, which set the tone for his 38-point night which included an audacious 10-for-12 shooting performance from long distance.

Atlanta went on to pull ahead by as many as 27 points as the rest of the contest unfolded. The Celtics never dropped their deficit to fewer than 13 following the opening frame.