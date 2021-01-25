Key Moment

The Cleveland Cavaliers scored on the very first possession of Sunday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics for an early 2-0 lead at TD Garden. And it would be the only lead they’d see all night long, before suffering a beatdown from the C’s.

After Andre Drummond’s game-opening layup, Boston went on to score the game's next 11 points to take an 11-2 lead. Cleveland would never pull within two possessions from that point forward.

The Celtics went on to produce their highest-scoring first quarter of the season, taking a 38-21 advantage after the first 12 minutes of action. The most impressive part about that feat was the fact that Cleveland entered the night with the best defensive rating in the entire Eastern Conference.

Such didn’t appear to be the case, however, as the Celtics went on to score 35 in the second quarter and 41 in the third quarter, before taking their starters out and coasting to a 141-103 victory.