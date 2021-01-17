Key Moment

Sunday was an offensive nightmare for Boston from start to finish, as it matched its lowest-scoring effort of the Brad Stevens era with a 105-75 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks opened up the game with the first basket, and never looked back from there. Where they did most of their damage, however, was midway through the second quarter when they held Boston scoreless for nearly five consecutive minutes.

The Celtics pulled within six points just under the seven-minute mark after a Kemba Walker and-one lay-up and a Javonte Green alley-oops slam. But their momentum was cut off at that point, as New York outscored them 9-0 over the next four-plus minutes of action, building a 42-29 lead.

Boston never came close to pulling back within single digits after that point, scoring just 50 points through the first three quarters to New York’s 75.