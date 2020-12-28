Key Moment

The table was set Sunday night for another game-winner by Jayson Tatum. This one just didn’t have the luck of the green on its side.

Boston trailed by one point after Domantas Sabonis plowed his way to the basket for a go-head bucket plus a foul with 8.4 seconds left. He misfired on the free throw to leave the score at 108-107 when the C’s grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 7.7 second left on the clock.

Following the timeout, Tatum caught Boston’s inbound pass at the Pacers logo at midcourt and waited until 3.7 seconds remained on the clock to take his first dribble. He then took two dribbles that led into a crossover-step-back on his defender, Malcolm Brogdon, before he fired up a deep 3-pointer from 28 feet away for the win.

The last time he attempted a potential game-winner during the final seconds of a game, it was on Opening Night against Milwaukee. That one banked off the glass and dropped through the net to eventually give the Celtics 122-121 win.

This time, around, his shot was not destined to fall through the hoop for the win. It clanked long off of the back of the rim and into the air as the final buzzer sounded, sealing Indiana’s one-point victory.