Key Moment

Five minutes was all it took Friday night for the Boston Celtics to turn a nine-point third-quarter deficit into an eight-point lead over the Miami Heat. Those five minutes saved Boston’s season, as it capitalized on 20-3 run at the beginning of the second half to set the tone for a 121-108 Game 5 win.

Miami opened the third frame with a 13-foot jumper from Bam Adebayo to give it a 60-51 lead, which it maintained until the 10:25 mark. That’s when Jaylen Brown made a momentum-swinging steal-and-score in transition to start Boston’s run.

Brown scored six of his team’s 20 points during the stretch, which also included five points from Jayson Tatum, four points from Daniel Theis, three points from Marcus Smart, and two points from Kemba Walker. But the defense of that group is what changed the game, as they allowed the Heat to make just one field goal over a six-minute stretch.

By the 5:42 mark, the Celtics had turned their 60-51 deficit into a 71-63 lead, and they were just getting warmed up. Boston went ahead by as many as 19 points during the fourth quarter before cruising to a 13-point victory to bring it one win away from tying the series.