Key Moment

After dropping two consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Celtics coach Brad Stevens challenged his team to bring more defensive intensity out of the gate in Game 5.

It’s safe to say that the players answered his call.

Boston opened the first quarter on an 18-5 run and never looked back en route to a dominant, 111-89 victory.

Jaylen Brown, who was coming off of his worst shooting performance of the Playoffs, set the tone right off the bat with a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession and wound up leading that 18-5 stretch with seven points over an eight-minute span.

Toronto, meanwhile, only managed to score 11 points during the first quarter, after taking only three minutes to reach that tally in Game 4. It marked the Raptors' lowest-scoring quarter in a playoff game in franchise history, and it was also the lowest-scoring first quarter by any team in the second round or later since at least 1991, according to the Sportradar database (which only goes back to 1991).

Boston capitalized on its game-opening tear, as it built its lead up to as many as 30 points before cruising to a 3-2 series lead.