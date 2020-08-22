Key Moment

Great teams make runs when they need them most. The Celtics needed one Friday night to close out Game 3, and they made it happen.

Boston locked down and shut out the 76ers during the final two-plus minutes of the contest after falling behind 94-92 with 2:14 left in regulation. Philadelphia did not score a point the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, the C’s rattled off 10 straight points to close the game out and complete a 102-94 win.

The whole run started at the defensive end. Unsurprisingly, Marcus Smart was right in the middle of it all.

Smart ignited the run by picking off an attempted kick-out pass to the opposite corner by Joel Embiid and, all in one motion and in mid-air, Smart passed the interception to Jaylen Brown who was streaking in the other direction. Brown took the ball the length of the court and finished an and-one layup from the left side of the hoop to put the C’s back on top by one.

In hindsight, we know that Boston didn’t need another point from that moment on, but it tacked on another seven while stifling Philly’s offense. After Jayson Tatum blocked Embiid’s shot on Philly’s next offensive possession, Tatum then connected on a clear-path free throw. Kemba Walker then drained a step-back jumper over Al Horford on the ensuing possession. Smart closed the game out with four free throws.

As we said, great teams make runs when they need them most. The Celtics did so Friday night, and now they have a commanding 3-0 series lead.