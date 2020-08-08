Key Moment

It’s not often that you’ll see an NBA team knock out the defending champions during the first quarter of a matchup, but the Boston Celtics did just that Friday night against a Toronto Raptors team that had won 24 of its previous 28 games.

Daniel Theis opened up the game with an and-one layup and the Celtics never lost their lead from there.

Boston dominated the first quarter defensively, as it allowed Toronto to make just one field goal during the first six-plus minutes of action. Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Theis, meanwhile, got the offense going, as they helped to establish an early 12-2 lead, which set the tone for what was to come.

The Celtics wound up holding Toronto to just 14 points during the opening frame, which eventually turned into a 52-37 lead at halftime. The 37 points allowed tied Boston’s best defensive half of the season, while also marking Toronto’s worst offensive half of the campaign.

Things didn’t get any easier for the Raptors in the third quarter as they fell behind even further, 91-57. Boston led by as many as 40 points before putting its reserve unit in and rolling to a 122-100 .