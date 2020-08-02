Key Moment

When the Celtics needed him most Sunday afternoon, Jaylen Brown was there to deliver.

Brown scored 16 points during the fourth quarter, including the most important basket of the day. With 32.3 seconds left in a one-possession game, Brown caught a pass from Jayson Tatum and drained a 3-pointer to give the Celtics a six-point lead that was critical to them holding on for a 128-124 win.

Less than five seconds after Brown made his trey, Carmelo Anthony made one for Portland. Had Brown not made his moments earlier, the game would have then been tied, which underlines the importance of Brown’s crunch-time bucket.

Boston was able to close out the victory with free throws during the final seconds, after Portland pulled to within one point with 3.4 seconds left. Gordon Hayward canned two freebies with 3.0 seconds remaining, and Tatum sealed the game with one free throw with 2.2 seconds left. Tatum’s free throw was the final point of the contest.

Brown’s elite fourth quarter prevented the C’s from suffering a devastating defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. Boston led by as many as 24 points during the game, but that lead disappeared during the fourth quarter and actually turned into a four-point deficit at one point.

The Celtics were able to stem the tide and pull out a win, thanks in large part to Brown coming up clutch during the final period.