Key Moment

This game hung in the balance during the final two minutes. And with 1:28 left on the clock and the game tied at 107-107, the most important play of the game went in Boston’s favor.

And then, it didn’t.

Marcus Smart stepped in to draw an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo as the reigning MVP dropped in a layup in the paint. The charge both gave Boston possession of the ball amid a tie game and fouled Antetokounmpo out of the game. Crunch-time moments don’t get much bigger than that.

But then call was then reviewed, and eventually overturned.

That reversal not only led to the Bucks being awarded two points plus a free throw attempt, but it also allowed Antetokounmpo, a dominant force at both ends, to remain in the game.

Antetokounmpo made his free throw to put Milwaukee on top 110-107 with 1:28 left in the game. After Boston misfired on a quick 3-pointer at the other end, the Bucks canned another one off the hands of Khris Middleton.

Just like that, in a span of only 25 seconds of game action, the Celtics went from thinking they had possession of the ball in a tie game, to being down by six with 63 seconds remaining in regulation. That gap between those two scenarios was too much to overcome.