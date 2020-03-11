Key Moment

The Indiana Pacers went on a 21-2 run late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where they turned Boston's 16-point lead into a three-point lead of their own with 2:14 remaining. But none of that mattered, because Daniel Theis was about to save the day for the C’s with a couple of clutch offensive possessions.

First, Theis delivered with the biggest splash of the game.

The play started with Kemba Walker sending an alley-oop pass in the direction of Gordon Hayward, but after making an off-balance catch in mid-air, Hayward opted to fire the ball back beyond the arc to Theis. With Aaron Holiday closing him out, Theis faked a pass toward Walker on his right. Holiday bit on the fake, leaving Theis wide open from straightaway center, where he rose up and knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer.

Victor Oladipo would put Indy back up on its next possession with a pair of free throws, but Theis wasn’t done yet.

During Boston’s next ensuing trip up the court, Jayson Tatum received a pass on the left wing and Theis came over to help out by setting a pick on T.J. Warren. The screen allowed Tatum to dribble past his man, but it then left him with Myles Turner to deal with. Fortunately, Theis was quick enough to backpedal and spin around to seal off Indiana's elite rim protector, which created a wide-open lane to the basket. Tatum took full advantage of it by driving full steam ahead for a game-tying slam dunk.

Turner missed a 3-point attempt during the Pacers’ next possession, and then Marcus Smart capitalized by delivering a beautiful go-ahead layup with 50 seconds remaining. Walker and Smart then sealed the game at the free-throw line, which allowed the Celtics to walk away with a 114-111 victory.