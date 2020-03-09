Key Moment

The final minute of Sunday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Thunder was nothing short of a thriller. The entire crowd was on its feet. Both teams made critical plays. The Celtics just needed one more to be able to come out on top.

Boston had a chance to win on the final possession of the game after it inexplicably turned the ball over on an inbound play and allowed Dennis Schroder to score what in the end served as the game-winning layup.

The Celtics went to Jayson Tatum for the final shot, and he had a great matchup advantage against 6-foot Chris Paul. Tatum went to the mid-post on Paul, and after two dribbles released a fadeaway from just outside the right elbow. His shot fell short off the front of the rim, and the Celtics were unable to get a shot off after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Boston needed a game-winning shot after it gave the ball up at the other end of the court just moments earlier.

With 13.8 seconds left in the game and with the Celtics leading by one, Kemba Walker accepted an inbound pass from Marcus Smart in the backcourt and along the sideline. He caught the pass and immediately began to dribble backward toward the corner of the court in an attempt to turn the corner and force the Thunder to foul him. However, Paul played great defense and eventually combined with Schroder to trap Walker and force a turnover.

Schroder stripped the ball away from Walker as Boston’s point guard tried to get the ball out of the trap, and Schroder put home an easy layup to win the game.