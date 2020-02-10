Key Moment

Marcus Smart stole your cookies, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Boston led Sunday’s matchup with the Thunder by only three points as the game entered the final 10 seconds. Oklahoma City had possession of the ball with a chance to tie the game.

The Thunder didn’t even get a shot off to do so, thanks to Smart.

Oklahoma City looked toward its young star, Gilgeous-Alexander, to give the team its critical bucket. But as he made his move to his left on the left wing, Smart reached in with his left hand and poked the ball loose with 5.8 seconds left in the game.

Smart then picked up the loose ball and got it to Kemba Walker, who was streaking toward Boston’s basket, and Walker was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with 3.4 seconds left. Walker made one of the two free throws to ostensibly seal the win.

Chris Paul swished home a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score 112-111 in favor of Boston. That bucket serves as a reminder of just how important Smart’s steal was.

His play prevented Oklahoma City from even having an opportunity to tie the game just seconds earlier. This was the definition of a winning play, which Smart, an All-Defensive First Teamer, not surprisingly made with his defensive skills.