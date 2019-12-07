Key Moment

The Boston Celtics welcomed the Western Conference's No. 2 seed into their home Friday night and treated them to a total drubbing.

Boston led the Denver Nuggets from start to finish at TD Garden, maintaining around a 10-point lead for the majority of the first three quarters. It was near the tail-end of the third frame that the C’s completely blew the game open, thanks to an electrifying stretch of play from both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, along with a steadfast collective effort on the defensive end.

The Celtics were up 74-64 when the two-minute mark of the third rolled around, before taking off on a 13-0 run, which put the game away.

Brown led the charge offensively during that stretch, as he knocked down a fadeaway jumper, canned a pair of free throws and threw down a thunderous dunk which started with a leap more than halfway to the free-throw line.

Tatum delivered in every which way during the run, as he dished out a pair of assists, grabbed one rebound, snagged a steal and hit a 3-point dagger to close out the third quarter.

Boston’s defense, meanwhile, shut down Denver for five straight minutes, as it went from the 2:07 mark of the third quarter to the 9:04 mark of the fourth without surrendering a single point.

By then, the Celtics had taken a commanding 87-64 lead. They were still ahead by 17 when they took their starters out with 2:40 remaining in the game, and from there, they cruised to a 108-95 win.