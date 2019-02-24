Key Moment

The last time the Boston Celtics played a game in Chicago, they demolished the Bulls by 56 points, creating the most lopsided win in franchise history. This time around, things didn't go so easy breezy for Boston in the Windy City.

Chicago came out playing like a completely different team in Saturday night's rematch at United Center, as it was able to put the Celtics away before halftime, largely thanks to a 22-5 run to start off the second quarter.

Boston's offense started off hot, shooting 60 percent from the field during the first quarter to help it get off to a 33-28 lead. However, the C's completely cooled off once the second quarter began, as they did not make a field goal for the first 3:58 of the frame.

The Bulls, led by their second unit, hit six shots during that span, allowing them to take a 42-34 lead. And they were just getting started.

Chicago wound up knocking down 9-of-13 from the field during the first 6:34 of the second quarter. During that same time frame, the C's made just two field goals – one by Jaylen Brown and one by Jayson Tatum – as they watched their 33-28 lead turn into a 50-38 deficit.

The Bulls continued to roll through the quarter, taking a 13-point lead into halftime, before blowing the game open during the third quarter, when they went up by as many as 25 points.

Boston showed some spark during the final frame, pulling to within nine points down the stretch, but its offensive drought during the second quarter proved to be too much to overcome, as it fell 126-116.