Third-quarter offense has been an area of emphasis for the Boston Celtics, as they have been looking to improve their rhythm out of the break of late. Wednesday night, they discovered exactly the flow they've been looking for, opening up the second half of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons with authority at TD Garden.

Andre Drummond commenced the third quarter with a lay-up on Detroit's first possession, cutting Boston's lead to 57-54. However, from there on out, it was all Celtics basketball. Over the next six minutes, the C's went on a 15-4 run, while allowing Detroit to log just one field goal.

Boston scored on its first three offensive possessions of the half, starting with a Gordon Hayward 3-pointer, followed by a Jayson Tatum finger-roll layup, followed by a Marcus Smart triple.

Bruce Brown then logged Detroit's only bucket of the stretch – and his only bucket of the game – with a trey at the 9:18 mark, but Marcus Morris responded with consecutive floating jump shots, before Tatum capped off the run with a 3-pointer to give Boston a 72-58 advantage.

The C's would go on to outscore Detroit 34-20 during the third frame, which represented both their best offensive and defensive quarter of the game. It gave Boston enough breathing room to walk away with a satisfying, 118-110 win heading into the All-Star break.