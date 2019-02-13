Key Moment

The hottest shooter in Tuesday night's matchup between the Celtics and the 76ers was left wide open in the biggest moment of the game at Wells Fargo Center. And for the sixth time in seven attempts, Gordon Hayward delivered from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia had gone on a 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take a 103-102 lead over the C's, but in one swift motion, all of that momentum was erased. With 1:50 left in the game, Marcus Morris drove past Tobias Harris and into the paint, forcing Ben Simmons to leave Hayward alone in the right corner so that he could help defend the rim.

For Morris, his next decision was easy: kick it out to the guy who had been swishing the net all night long. He delivered a perfect pass, Hayward took his time lining the shot up, and buried the go-ahead bucket.

After that point, the Celtics never trailed again. Jimmy Butler missed two critical free throws that would have tied the score at 106, and then Marcus Smart hammered the nail into the coffin on a driving dunk with 23 seconds remaining to put Boston ahead by four.

The C's hung on from there for a 112-109 win, largely thanks to the clutch, go-ahead basket by Hayward.