Key Moment

Brad Stevens accurately described the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers: the basketball gods rewarded the right team. The right team, unfortunately, was wearing purple and gold. The Lakers pranced out of TD Garden with a buzzer-beating win after Rajon Rondo captured a loose ball with two seconds left and fired up a 20-foot, fadeaway as he twisted toward the basket. His jumper fell through the net as time expired to give LA a 129-128 victory. The basketball gods awarded Rondo with a loose ball that he had no right in grabbing. Prior to his offensive rebound, Al Horford blocked a reverse layup attempt by Brandon Ingram and not one, but two Celtics were in position to grab the rebound and seal the game. However, Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum overlapped arms as they reached for the ball, and the sphere squirted out toward Rondo for the game-winning shot attempt. If you’re wondering what Stevens meant by those gods awarding the right team, he was referring to the fact that the Lakers played the right way all night long, while Boston did not. The coach was very disappointed by his team’s defense throughout the second half, and meanwhile, he was complimentary of LA’s ability to take advantage of Boston’s miscues. If you believe in basketball gods, then you believe in what happened Thursday night. Rondo got that ball, and Rondo made that shot, because of the way the Celtics played leading up to that final moment.