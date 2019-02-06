Key Moment

Brad Stevens says it all the time: Marcus Smart makes the big ones.

He did so Tuesday night.

Smart canned a clutch 3-pointer with 4:32 left in Boston’s matchup against Cleveland, and that basket served as the most important one of the game. It pushed the C’s lead from five to eight, but it felt even more significant than that.

It was a back-breaker.

Just a couple of minutes earlier, this contest was a one-possession game, with the C’s leading 94-91. Boston scored the next basket, and then Cleveland had three straight possessions to cut back into its deficit. However, the Cavs misfired on three straight shots, including two attempts from long-distance.

Just seven seconds after the third miss in that sequence, Smart connected on his trey from the top of the arc. Then, 32 seconds after Smart’s trey, Jayson Tatum added on a fast break layup to provide Boston with a 101-91 lead with 4:00 left on the clock.

Cleveland had hung tough all night to that point despite the fact that it was missing multiple key players. However, it didn’t have enough juice to overcome a 10-point deficit against the talented Celtics with less than four minutes left in the game.

Boston made just enough plays down the stretch to close out with the 103-96 win. The C’s can thank Smart for canning that critical 3-pointer that gave them the momentum they needed to grab the win.

As Stevens always says: Smart makes the big ones.