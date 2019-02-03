Key Moment

Kyrie Irving produced plenty of offense Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, where he put forth 30 points and 11 assists against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, in the end, it was his clutch defense that helped Boston put a halt to an OKC comeback attempt on Super Bowl Sunday.

The C's led 129-128 with 16.2 seconds left in the game when Jayson Tatum earned a trip to the line to try to put them up by three. He made the first, but the second attempt clanked off the rim and fell right into the hands of Russell Westbrook.

Like a running back searching for pay dirt, Westbrook barreled upcourt at full speed, looking to tie the game.

However, just as Westbrook was crossing the 3-point arc, Irving stuck his hand out and stripped his opponent like a safety. Westbrook lost his handle and fumbled it forward right into the hands of Al Horford. The veteran big man quickly dumped the ball off to Tatum, who was immediately wrapped up by Steven Adams with 7.4 seconds left.

Redeeming his missed free-throw from a few moments earlier, Tatum sunk both attempts from the line to give Boston a 132-128 lead. That gave the C's enough room to breathe, as it walked away with a 134-129 victory over the No. 3 defense in the NBA.