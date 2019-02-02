Key Moment

All night long, Celtics fans were waiting for their team to deliver a knockout blow in New York. Finally, at the start of the fourth quarter, Boston dropped the Knicks to the floor.

It took only 6:07 of playing time for the Celtics to turn a tight one into a laugher, as they tripled their seven-point lead at the start of the period into a 21-point advantage in a just half a quarter. New York, which was drastically undermanned, had no shot at getting up off the court after that knockout blow.

The majority of the run was supplied by Boston’s bench, as Jaylen Brown (nine points), Terry Rozier (six points) and Aron Baynes (one point) combined to score the team’s first 11 points of the final period, and the final five points of the game-changing, 24-10 run.

In the middle of all of those points, Marcus Morris, one of Boston’s starters, also got into the act. Morris Morris landed three straight punches in a matter of only 64 seconds, as he canned back-to-back 3s and then dropped in a hook shot to wobble the Knicks while pushing Boston ahead 99-81.

Brown then knocked the Knicks out by scoring the final five points of Boston’s spurt via a fadeaway jumper, a free throw, and a fast-break dunk that brought out his double-armed flex.

With a 104-83 lead at the 5:53 mark of the final quarter, the C’s had ostensibly logged their eighth win in their last nine tries. It may have taken them a bit longer than anticipated to knock the Knicks out, but all that matters is that they did.