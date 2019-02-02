Key Moment
All night long, Celtics fans were waiting for their team to deliver a knockout blow in New York. Finally, at the start of the fourth quarter, Boston dropped the Knicks to the floor.
It took only 6:07 of playing time for the Celtics to turn a tight one into a laugher, as they tripled their seven-point lead at the start of the period into a 21-point advantage in a just half a quarter. New York, which was drastically undermanned, had no shot at getting up off the court after that knockout blow.
The majority of the run was supplied by Boston’s bench, as Jaylen Brown (nine points), Terry Rozier (six points) and Aron Baynes (one point) combined to score the team’s first 11 points of the final period, and the final five points of the game-changing, 24-10 run.
In the middle of all of those points, Marcus Morris, one of Boston’s starters, also got into the act. Morris Morris landed three straight punches in a matter of only 64 seconds, as he canned back-to-back 3s and then dropped in a hook shot to wobble the Knicks while pushing Boston ahead 99-81.
Brown then knocked the Knicks out by scoring the final five points of Boston’s spurt via a fadeaway jumper, a free throw, and a fast-break dunk that brought out his double-armed flex.
With a 104-83 lead at the 5:53 mark of the final quarter, the C’s had ostensibly logged their eighth win in their last nine tries. It may have taken them a bit longer than anticipated to knock the Knicks out, but all that matters is that they did.
Key Player
As if you need a reminder of how great Kyrie Irving is following his two-game absence due to a hip strain, he provided everyone with more evidence Friday night at MSG.
Boston’s All-Star point guard was, per usual, the best player on the floor during Boston’s 113-99 win over the Knicks. He led the game in points (23) and led Boston in rebounds (10) to account for his 13th double-double of the season. That total is more than twice the amount of double-doubles that Al Horford has on the season (six), and Horford ranks second on the team.
A rarity of late, Irving didn’t lead the game in assists, but he did lead Boston with six helpers. That number tied Terry Rozier’s total.
Irving rounded out his excellent night by grabbing two steals during his 35-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six Celtics scored in double-figured, led by 23 from Kyrie Irving.
- Both teams scored at least 50 points in the paint (54 by Boston, 50 by New York).
- Mitchell Robinson, who finished with a plus-one in the plus/minus category, was the only Knicks player who didn't finish with a negative plus/minus rating.
- Noah Vonleh led the game in both rebounds (11) and assists (seven).
- Boston committed only seven turnovers, which led to only five points by New York.
- Gordon Hayward came off of Boston's bench to lead all reserves with 14 points.
- Marcus Morris, who scored 18 points, finished with the top plus/minus rating in the game at plus-15.
- Irving recorded his 13th double-double with 23 points and a team-best 10 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown, who scored 11 points off the bench, tied his career high with four steals. That number doubled New York's team total in the steals column.
- Damyean Dotson (22 points) and Kevin Knox (21 points) led New York in scoring.
- The Celtics took exactly 100 shots, making 46.
- Al Horford stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.
- New York shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Quote of the Night
Everybody’s touching the ball. We’re taking great shots. We’re turning down good shots for great shots.
Marcus Smart on Boston's offense.