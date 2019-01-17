Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Raptors 108

Key Moment

THAT is what you call a takeover!

Kyrie Irving put on a display of brilliance during crunch time of Wednesday night’s primetime showdown with the Raptors. He took over against the best team in the league.

Irving, who’s well on his way to his sixth career All-Star game, scored or assisted on Boston’s final 25 points of the night during its 117-108 victory over Toronto. All of those points were scored during the final 5:55 of the contest, when the game was hanging in the balance.

While Boston outscored Toronto 25-14 during that time period, Irving tallied 10 points and dished out six assists. Five of those points and two of those assists were the plays that propelled the Celtics into the winner’s circle.

First, on back-to-back possessions, Irving drained a step-back jumper over Serge Ibaka and then buried a dagger 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining to give Boston a five-point advantage. After Toronto whistled for a timeout, the C’s earned consecutive stops on defense, and Irving found Al Horford twice for easy buckets in the paint.

Those four points from Horford pushed Boston ahead 115-106 with 45.7 seconds left and put the bow on an unbelievable night for Irving and the Celtics. He took over, and as a result, Boston took down the top team in the league – again.