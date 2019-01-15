Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Nets 109, Celtics 102

Key Moment

D'Angelo Russell represented his team's brand superbly Monday night, because he was swishing the nets at Barclays Center like a machine against the Boston Celtics.

The fourth-year guard logged 18 of his game-high 34 points during the third quarter, which included a personal offensive outpour during the most pivotal stretch of the game for his Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics trailed 61-59 with 6:57 remaining, when Russell and the Nets suddenly caught fire. Over the next three minutes and six seconds, Brooklyn would outscore Boston 15-0, with Russell scoring or assisting on all five of his squad's field goals during the stretch.

By the time Terry Rozier broke Boston out of its shooting spell with 3:34 remaining in the third, it was already down by 17 points.

Brooklyn would go on to extend its lead to 27 points, before Boston staged a furious fourth-quarter rally. The C's pulled within seven points during the closing minutes of the game, but that third-quarter stretch by Russell and the Nets proved to be too much to overcome, as Boston fell 109-102.