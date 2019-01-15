Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Nets 109, Celtics 102
Key Moment
D'Angelo Russell represented his team's brand superbly Monday night, because he was swishing the nets at Barclays Center like a machine against the Boston Celtics.
The fourth-year guard logged 18 of his game-high 34 points during the third quarter, which included a personal offensive outpour during the most pivotal stretch of the game for his Brooklyn Nets.
The Celtics trailed 61-59 with 6:57 remaining, when Russell and the Nets suddenly caught fire. Over the next three minutes and six seconds, Brooklyn would outscore Boston 15-0, with Russell scoring or assisting on all five of his squad's field goals during the stretch.
By the time Terry Rozier broke Boston out of its shooting spell with 3:34 remaining in the third, it was already down by 17 points.
Brooklyn would go on to extend its lead to 27 points, before Boston staged a furious fourth-quarter rally. The C's pulled within seven points during the closing minutes of the game, but that third-quarter stretch by Russell and the Nets proved to be too much to overcome, as Boston fell 109-102.
Key Player
As impactful as D'Angelo Russell was for the Nets Monday night, Jayson Tatum was just as influential for the Celtics.
Tatum matched Russell's game-high scoring mark of 34 points, which marked a new career high for the 20-year-old wing.
Just like Russell took over the third quarter, Tatum owned the fourth. He poured in 15 points during the final frame, during which Boston outscored the Nets, 36-19.
On the night, Tatum shot 12-of-19 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also corralled five rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots, all during 36 minutes of turnover-free basketball.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum and D'Angelo Russell paced their respective teams in scoring with 34 points apiece.
- For Tatum, those 34 points represented a new career high, surpassing his previous personal-best by seven points.
- The Nets outscored the C's by 23 points in the third quarter, and then Boston outscored Brooklyn by 17 in the fourth.
- DeMarre Carroll shot just 2-of-15 from the field, but was a monster on the boards, collecting 14 rebounds.
- The Celtics had a 46-44 edge over Brooklyn in points in the paint.
- Brad Wanamaker led all reserves in both points (13) and assists (four).
- Boston had as many steals (10) as turnovers.
- Both teams knocked down 37 field goals, though Boston attempted five more.
- Brooklyn owned a 55-41 advantage on the boards.
- Jarrett Allen had a game-high four blocks, while also delivering 19 points and 12 boards.
- Jaylen Brown and Guerschon Yabusele both logged a plus-14 rating, which was the highest plus/minus mark in the game.
Quote of the Night
Every time I get on the floor, I just try to show that I can produce for this team.
Brad Wanamaker on his career-high scoring effort.