Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Magic 105, Celtics 103

Key Moment

It all came down to the final play. That final play didn’t go Boston’s way.

The C’s trailed by five points with 39.0 seconds remaining but battled their way back to have possession with the ball, trailing by two, with 2.9 seconds remaining. Brad Stevens used his final timeout to advance the ball into the frontcourt and to draw up a play.

That play had multiple options, and Gordon Hayward was given the responsibility to choose the option with which to go. He was Boston’s inbounder.

Hayward wound up choosing to go with the first option on the play, which was Jayson Tatum curling to the corner off of a screen by Al Horford. Hayward got the pass in to Tatum cleanly while Tatum caught the ball with his back to the basket.

Tatum was defended by Khem Birch, and Birch stuck with him the whole way through. After catching the pass, Tatum took one dribble toward the baseline and fired up a step-back jumper from 21 feet away over a great contest by Birch. Tatum got the ball off cleanly for the potential game-tying jumper, but his shot bounced off the far side of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

With that, Orlando secured a 105-103 victory, and the Celtics fell to 0-2 on their three-game road trip.