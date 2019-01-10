Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 135, Pacers 108

Key Moment

Boston’s offense has been sizzling of late, and it was as hot as ever during the final minutes of the second quarter of Wednesday night’s win over Indiana.

The C’s dropped 39 points during the second period, which marked their highest-scoring quarter of the night. Twenty of those points were scored during the final 4:43 of the quarter, while Boston turned a five-point lead into a 15-point lead at the break.

As you might expect, misses were few and far between while Boston went on its run. The Celtics canned seven of their 11 shots during the 20-10 run, including a 3-for-4 effort from long distance. Marcus Morris, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving each canned 3s, while Daniel Theis scored a three-point play the old-fashioned way via a bucket and a foul. All told, five different Celtics scored during the run.

Boston controlled the game from there on out as it cruised to a 135-108 victory. Its lead remained at 13 points or more for the entire second half while maxing out at 31.