Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Grizzlies 103
Key Moment
Al Horford sat patiently on the visitor's bench at FedEx Forum for the majority of the fourth quarter Saturday night, as his Boston Celtics stormed back from a 19-point deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Boston's veteran big man was facing a 25-minute restriction due to a sore left knee, and having allotted him more than 18 minutes through the first three frames, head coach Brad Stevens opted to save the five-time All-Star for crunch time.
By the time the game clock hit 4:51, Boston had pulled within two points of the Grizzlies. Now was the moment to let Horford loose.
Trailing 93-91, the Celtics immediately got a boost from their starting center as soon as he stepped foot on the floor.
Horford grabbed a rebound on Boston's first defensive possession and seven seconds later he fed Kyrie Irving for a game-tying lay-up on the other end.
Then, it was time for Horford to do some scoring of his own.
Two possessions after Irving's make, Horford converted an and-one lay-up that gave Boston a 96-94 lead. Shortly thereafter, he knocked down a 3-pointer that would put Boston ahead by four. And with 35 seconds left, he hit the game-sealing dagger – a 26-footer from the top of the 3-point arc to give the Celtics a 108-101 lead.
Horford would wind up scoring or assisting on 11 of Boston's 21 points during the final 4:06 of play, as he made the most of his limited minutes while helping to lead his Celtics to a 112-103 win.
Key Player
Kyrie Irving, much like Horford, saved his offensive outpour for when things mattered most Saturday night.
Boston's point guard was limited to just four points on 1-of-4 shooting during the first half, but that was all forgotten by game's end. Irving poured in 22 points during the second half on 7-of-12 shooting to tie his counterpart, Mike Conley, for the game-high in points (26).
What set Irving apart from Conley was his facilitation. He more than doubled Conley's six-assist effort with 13 helpers, trying his career high in a Celtics uniform.
Irving also corralled four rebounds, shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, and had a game-best plus-minus of plus-14
Box Score Nuggets
- Starting point guards Kyrie Irving and Mike Conley matched each other for the game-high in points with 26 apiece
- Irving dished out a season-high-tying 13 assists.
- As a team, the Celtics handed out 29 assists on 40 field goals.
- Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart snagged four steals apiece.
- Boston shot exactly 50 percent from the field on 80 attempts.
- Both teams corralled 36 rebounds.
- Guerschon Yabusele led all shot-blockers with two swats in 16 minutes.
- The Celtics made 16 shots from both the free-throw line and from the 3-point line.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol handed out 10 assists, to go along with 15 points.
- Boston trailed by as many as 19 points.
- Al Horford tied a career-high with five makes from 3-point land.
Quote of the Night
I told the Memphis bench: there's two halves to this.
Kyrie Irving on finishing with 26 points after scoring just four in the first half.