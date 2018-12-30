Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Grizzlies 103

Key Moment

Al Horford sat patiently on the visitor's bench at FedEx Forum for the majority of the fourth quarter Saturday night, as his Boston Celtics stormed back from a 19-point deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston's veteran big man was facing a 25-minute restriction due to a sore left knee, and having allotted him more than 18 minutes through the first three frames, head coach Brad Stevens opted to save the five-time All-Star for crunch time.

By the time the game clock hit 4:51, Boston had pulled within two points of the Grizzlies. Now was the moment to let Horford loose.

Trailing 93-91, the Celtics immediately got a boost from their starting center as soon as he stepped foot on the floor.

Horford grabbed a rebound on Boston's first defensive possession and seven seconds later he fed Kyrie Irving for a game-tying lay-up on the other end.

Then, it was time for Horford to do some scoring of his own.

Two possessions after Irving's make, Horford converted an and-one lay-up that gave Boston a 96-94 lead. Shortly thereafter, he knocked down a 3-pointer that would put Boston ahead by four. And with 35 seconds left, he hit the game-sealing dagger – a 26-footer from the top of the 3-point arc to give the Celtics a 108-101 lead.

Horford would wind up scoring or assisting on 11 of Boston's 21 points during the final 4:06 of play, as he made the most of his limited minutes while helping to lead his Celtics to a 112-103 win.