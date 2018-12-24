Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Hornets 103

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics said they needed the closed-door meetings they held Friday night and Saturday afternoon. They might’ve needed their performance Sunday evening even more.

Boston ended its weekend on the highest of notes as it took it to the Charlotte Hornets, who had previously knocked the C’s off about a month prior down in Charlotte. The Celtics never trailed in the game and owned a double-digit lead for the final 33:32 of the game.

It took only 100 seconds for Boston to build a 9-0 lead out of the gates. However, the second quarter was when it truly took control of the game.

The C’s owned only a three-point advantage heading into the second period but opened the frame on a 7-0 run. Terry Rozier got it all started with a jumper and three free throws off of an ill-advised foul by Charlotte, and then Marcus Morris Sr. capped the spurt with an acrobatic tip-in on a fast break.

Boston’s lead never dropped to fewer than eight points from that moment on. It outscored the Hornets 39-21 overall during the second quarter and took a 68-47 lead into the locker rooms. The C’s continued their dominance during the second half, pulling ahead by as many as 33 points en route to a resounding 119-103 victory.