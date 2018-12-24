Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Hornets 103
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics said they needed the closed-door meetings they held Friday night and Saturday afternoon. They might’ve needed their performance Sunday evening even more.
Boston ended its weekend on the highest of notes as it took it to the Charlotte Hornets, who had previously knocked the C’s off about a month prior down in Charlotte. The Celtics never trailed in the game and owned a double-digit lead for the final 33:32 of the game.
It took only 100 seconds for Boston to build a 9-0 lead out of the gates. However, the second quarter was when it truly took control of the game.
The C’s owned only a three-point advantage heading into the second period but opened the frame on a 7-0 run. Terry Rozier got it all started with a jumper and three free throws off of an ill-advised foul by Charlotte, and then Marcus Morris Sr. capped the spurt with an acrobatic tip-in on a fast break.
Boston’s lead never dropped to fewer than eight points from that moment on. It outscored the Hornets 39-21 overall during the second quarter and took a 68-47 lead into the locker rooms. The C’s continued their dominance during the second half, pulling ahead by as many as 33 points en route to a resounding 119-103 victory.
Key Player
Welcome back, Al Horford. You were severely missed.
Horford returned to the Celtics lineup Sunday night after missing the previous seven games with a sore left knee. He returned on a minute restriction, but he still stuffed the stat sheet.
The five-time All-Star summoned thoughts of a triple-double during his return to action. The biggest reason why he didn’t actually get there was that minute restriction.
Horford played only 19 minutes against Charlotte but still managed to tally 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. He didn’t miss a shot from the field, connecting on all four of his attempts while also making two of his three free throws.
If you’re assuming that the Celtics were pretty darn good with Horford on the floor, you’re correct. Boston outscored the Hornets by 19 points while he was on the floor. That, folks, is a point per minute.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston scored at least 25 points during each of the four quarters.
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
- Terry Rozier stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists off the bench.
- Willy Hernangomez logged the game's only double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Charlotte.
- The Celtics never trailed and pulled ahead by as many as 33 points.
- The C's limited Charlotte to just 8-for-32 shooting from beyond the arc.
- Marcus Morris led Boston in rebounding with eight.
- Charlotte doubled Boston up in points off of turnovers, with a count of 24-12.
- Irving (plus-25) and Morris (plus-26) finished with outstanding plus/minus ratings.
- Boston limited Kemba Walker to 21 points. He scored 43 against the C's in November.
- Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown tied for the game high in steals with three apiece.
Quote of the Night
The whole deal was really well-intentioned, and we'll look back on it as a great experience, because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just being really transparent, young human beings, and I think that's a pretty cool thing to be a part of.
Brad Stevens on Boston's closed-door meeting Friday night.