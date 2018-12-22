Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Bucks 120, Celtics 107

Key Moment

To the delight of their energized fans inside TD Garden, the Boston Celtics came out of the gates like gangbusters Friday night against Milwaukee. It took them only two minutes and 46 seconds to build a 10-1 lead and to force the Bucks into calling a timeout.

Unfortunately for Boston, that was the last time it had any form of control in the matchup.

Milwaukee returned from the timeout and dominated the remainder of the contest, with only a few hiccups along the way. The Bucks outscored Boston 34-12 over the final nine-plus minutes of the quarter to build a 35-22 lead.

The C’s never clawed back to within single digits the rest of the night. The Bucks pulled ahead by as many as 26 points and withstood any brief run Boston threw at them.

The key to Milwaukee’s game-changing response was, of all players, Tony Snell. He scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting during the final 3:17 of the opening period to help the Bucks pull ahead. Fueled by Snell, the Bucks shot a ridiculous 16-for-19 (84.2 percent) from the field during the final nine-plus minutes of the first quarter after it fell behind 10-1.