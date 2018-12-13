Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Wizards 125 (OT)

Key Moment

Overtime was Kyrietime in our nation's capital Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving put the Celtics on his back after regulation ended at Capital One Arena, scoring all 12 of his team's points during the final 2:58 of overtime to put the Washington Wizards away.

Half of those points were scored during a two-possession span, as Irving knocked down a pair of the most ridiculous 3-pointers of his Celtics career.

Down 123-122 with 42 seconds remaining, Irving caught a pass from Terry Rozier on the left wing, where he was met immediately by John Wall. The Wizards' point guard did his best to try to prevent his counterpart from attempting a go-ahead triple, but Irving didn't care. He dipped the ball down low and between his legs, before rising up, despite having Wall's hand in his face, to bury a cold-blooded dagger.

Wall responded immediately with a game-tying lay-up on the other end, but Irving wasn't done.

No, he saved his most impressive feat for last.

Irving stuck around the D.C. logo on Boston's next possession, dribbling back and forth as he plotted his next move.

He didn't move much further, however, as he suddenly rose up from 31 feet and splashed home the game-sealing shot. Wall had no idea the attempt was even coming. He was standing at least 10 feet away at the time, with his feet firmly planted inside the arc, and he paid the price for it.

Bradley Beal and Wall would both miss game-tying attempts on Washington's next possession, after which Irving was fouled and sent to the line with 2.4 seconds to go. He knocked down both freebies to give Boston a 130-125 win, giving him 38 points on the night, including all 12 of Boston's points during the final three minutes of overtime.