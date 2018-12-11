Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 113, Pelicans 100

Key Moment

Marcus Morris Sr., Marcus Morris Sr., and more Marcus Morris Sr.

That’s what we got at the start of the second half of Monday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Pelicans at TD Garden.

This is what the crowd heard from the Celtics’ resident PA announcer on three straight possessions, scattered over 82 seconds of playing time: “Marcus Morris Sr., for threeeeee!”

Repeat! Repeat!

The wing, who dropped a season-high 31 points on New Orleans, canned back-to-back-to-back 3s for the Celtics to open up the third period. Those three treys were Boston’s first three shot attempts of the half.

They also more than doubled Boston’s lead during that short stretch of play. The C’s, who led by just six at halftime, led by 13 following Morris Sr.’s 3-pointers, and their lead never fell in danger of dissipating the rest of the night. Boston maintained an advantage of at least nine points through the final buzzer, when it polished off its sixth straight win with a final score of 113-100.