Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 133, Bulls 77

Key Moment

Saturday night's key moment? When the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls walked onto the United Center court for opening tip.

One team was a wide-eyed and gearing to go, and the other, well, let’s just say it was at the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Celtics erupted for 17 points during the first six minutes of the game. The Bulls, during that same stretch, scored zero.

It's not often that a game is put out of reach one eighth of the way into action, but such was the case Saturday night. Chicago's starters couldn't get anything to fall out of the gates, and coach Jim Boylen subbed all five of them out less than five minutes into the game. But by then it was too late.

Chicago didn't score its first field goal until the 5:06 mark of the first quarter. By that point, the Celtics had already dropped nine shots through the net.

Boston never slowed down, and the Bulls never woke up, as the C's cruised to a 133-77 win – their largest margin of victory in franchise history.