Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 128, Knicks 100

Key Moment

Everyone was waiting for the moment when Boston would put the Knicks away Thursday night at TD Garden. It finally arrived during the final minutes of the third quarter.

Nearly two weeks to the day after the Knicks led from start to finish against Boston, the Celtics returned the favor. They led all night long, pulling ahead by as many as 28 points, thanks to a red-hot offense that shot 53.3 percent from the field. However, it took until the latter portion of the third quarter for Boston to put its foot down and kick New York’s hopes of victory to the curb.

Leading by only seven after New York’s Tim Hardaway Jr. canned a 3-pointer at the 3:49 mark, the Celtics responded with an 8-0 run in a span of only 1:43 of playing time to wrap their hands around the victory.

It all began with a transition, pull-up 3-pointer from Kyrie Irving at the 3:04 mark. Irving took an outlet pass from Al Horford, and four dribbles later, he pulled up from the left wing to drain the trey in Emmanuel Mudiay’s grill.

Irving and Jaylen Brown soon tacked on one free throw apiece to bump Boston’s lead up to 12, and Gordon Hayward closed the run out at the 1:21 mark with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to make it a 15-point game.

Brad Stevens made sure that the Knicks never had a chance to get back into it from that point on. He did not begin to remove his starters from the game until 3:34 remained on the clock, when the Celtics led by 19 points. Boston’s reserves would go on to blow the game even more open before the C’s closed out a convincing 128-100 win.