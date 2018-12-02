Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 118, Timberwolves 109

Key Moment

Momentum swung back and forth like a pendulum between the Celtics and the Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of their matchup at Target Center Saturday night.

It started on Boston’s side, with the C’s holding an 89-79 lead early in the final frame, but Minnesota seized control at the 10:16 mark, when it began a 10-0 burst over a 90-second span.

From there, the momentum took a dramatic shift back in the Celtics’ direction, as they went on a 9-0 run of their own to take a 98-89 lead. But that pendulum swung right back toward the Wolves, who went on a 12-3 run, cutting their deficit down to two points with 3:31 remaining.

By that point, Gordon Hayward had had enough of the back-and-forth nonsense, so he took the game into his own hands. He led the Celtics on a 10-2 stretch over the next two minutes of action, knocking down a pair of jumpers while also getting to the line four times, where he knocked down all of his free throws.

The last of those freebies put the Celtics back up by 10 with 1:23 remaining in the game. The Wolves attempted to respond, scoring four straight points of their own, but Hayward put an end to their comeback effort with a 3-point dagger at the 36-second mark, giving him 16 points in the quarter and 30 on the night.

From there, the C’s cruised to a 118-109 win, completing a back-to-back sweep.