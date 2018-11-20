Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Hornets 117, Celtics 112

Key Moment

No double-digit lead is safe around a guy like Kemba Walker. The Boston Celtics learned that the hard way Monday night, as they fell victim to one of his unstoppable scoring tears.

Boston held a 10-point advantage over the Hornets with a little more than nine minutes remaining at Spectrum Center, but Walker, who was fresh off of a 60-point effort Saturday night, took over the game from there.

From the 9:21 mark in the fourth quarter to the 4:39 mark, Charlotte outscored the Celtics 18-4, turning its 98-88 deficit into a 104-102 advantage. Walker notched all but four of those points, personally outscoring the Celtics 14-4 during that span.

Boston would never regain its lead after that point, as it allowed Walker to score 21 of his game-high 43 points during the fourth quarter, paving the way to a 117-112 Hornets win.