Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Jazz 98, Celtics 86

Key Moment

Saturday night got ugly. And it got ugly quick.

Boston and Utah were neck-and-neck through the entire first half, but after Boston scored the first bucket of the second half to make it a three-point game, the Jazz pulled away for good.

Utah responded to that basket by rattling off a 10-2 run to pull ahead by 11 with 7:46 remaining in the third period. The C’s never sliced that lead to fewer than nine points the rest of the game.

Al Horford was the only member of the Celtics who scored during the spurt, which spanned three minutes and 32 seconds. Meanwhile, for Utah, four members of its team scored during the run.

The most devastating part of that scoring, from Boston’s perspective, was how the Jazz put the ball through the basket.

The first seven points of the run were all scored off of plays in the paint. Rudy Gobert dunked one home after catching a pass on a hard roll to the basket. Then he hit a free throw after being fouled on an offensive putback attempt. Ricky Rubio was up next in the paint, as he put home a finger roll off a cut to the basket, and then Derrick Favors slammed home a dunk on an alley-oop. Donovan Mitchell’s 3-pointer to cap the run accounted for the only Jazz play outside of the paint during the run.

Utah would go on to pull ahead by as many as 22 points as it continued to score in the paint. Following another string of interior buckets at the start of the fourth quarter, Brad Stevens pulled the plug on his top rotational players by sending Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker and Guerschon Yabusele into the lineup.

That crew, along with Kyrie Irving and Semi Ojeleye, helped the Celtics pull back to within 13 with eight minutes left. It had a chance to make it a 10-point game with seven minutes remaining, but a 3-pointer from Wanamaker was no good and Utah went on to close out the game with ease.

The first half of this game suggested that another tight finish was in store at TD Garden. However, Utah thwarted that idea by pounding the paint and cruising to a 98-86 win.