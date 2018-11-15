Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Bulls 82

Key Moment

Wednesday night unfolded exactly as the Celtics had hoped. The struggling Bulls came to town, and the Celtics ran them right out of Boston.

The C’s finished with a 111-82 win that accounted for their largest margin of victory of the season. The rout was on starting at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter, when Terry Rozier cashed in on a technical free throw attempt after Zach LaVine was whistled for the infraction.

Boston would go on to score 13 of the game’s next 15 points to build a 42-30 lead. During the 14-2 run, six different Celtics put the ball through the basket.

Rozier got it all started with his free throw before his teammates got involved. Semi Ojeleye soon added in a tip-in layup, and then Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each canned a 3-pointer to account for Boston’s next three buckets. Al Horford dropped in a smooth, turnaround, fadeaway bucket along the baseline to close out the run at the 4:20 mark that forced Chicago to call a timeout.

But that timeout didn’t do a whole lot for the Bulls. From that moment on, Boston’s lead never dropped below nine and it remained in double-digits for all but 11 seconds the rest of the night.

As was stated, exactly as the Celtics had hoped.