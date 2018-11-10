Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Jazz 123, Celtics 115

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics Friday night nearly staged their second 20-point comeback win over a 24-hour span, while facing the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That was until an old friend turned foe showed up and stopped their rally short.

The C’s, who had just overcome a 22-point deficit Thursday night in Phoenix, stormed back from 20-down Friday night, coming within four points of the Jazz late in the fourth quarter, only to have their former swingman, Jae Crowder, slam the door in their face.

Boston cut its deficit to four points on five different occasions during the fourth quarter, including at the 5:24 mark when Terry Rozier hit what could have been a momentum-swinging 3-pointer, as he made it a 105-101 ball game. Crowder responded right away, however, with a triple of his own at the other end of the court, putting Utah back up by seven.

Marcus Smart then took his turn from beyond the arc, knocking down a trey to make it a four-point game once again. But the Jazz responded two possessions later with a fast-break dunk by – guess who – Crowder.

Smart would make yet another 3-pointer at the 2:19 mark to bring the C's within four once more, but the Jazz retaliated 24 seconds later on a Rudy Gobert layup, assisted by Crowder, which gave Utah a 113-107 lead.

Boston would pull within five points with under a minute to play, but Crowder buried his fourth 3-pointer of the game at the 28-second mark to hammer the nail into the coffin.

Crowder, who scored 20 points on the night, made or assisted on all six of Utah's field goals during the final eight minutes of regulation, leading his current team to a 123-115 win over his former squad.