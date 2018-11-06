Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Nuggets 115, Celtics 107

Key Moment

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was raining shots all over the court Monday night against the Boston Celtics, especially when it mattered most.

The 21-year-old dropped 19 of his career-high 48 points during the fourth quarter alone, including a pair of triples midway through the frame that created all the separation Denver needed to come away with a win at Pepsi Center.

Denver was hanging onto a 96-94 lead with 7:11 left in the game, when Murray splashed his fourth 3-pointer of the game. The Celtics were called for a traveling violation on their next trip up the court, and Murray took advantage on Denver's ensuing possession by burying his fifth long-range dagger of the game.

After watching its two-point deficit shift to an eight-point disadvantage in a matter of 23 seconds, Boston called a timeout. However, Denver had already gained all the momentum it needed. The Nuggets didn't allow the C's to come within a single possession for the rest of the game, as they wound up walking away with a 115-107 victory.