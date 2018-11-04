Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Pacers 102, Celtics 101

Key Moment

Victor Oladipo wanted the win, and he got the win.

Trailing by two during the final seconds of the game, Oladipo made the courageous decision to pull up for a game-winning, pull-up 3 in transition with 4.7 seconds left following a miss by Boston. That decision proved to be a great one, as Indiana’s All-Star forward canned the bucket and pushed Boston’s back against the wall.

Still, the Celtics had a shot to snag the win, as they advanced the ball to mid court with a timeout. Gordon Hayward checked into the game to stand in as Boston’s inbounder.

As the ensuing play unfolded, Hayward read the it exactly as Brad Stevens had drawn it up. Jayson Tatum came off of a rub screen with Kyrie Irving in the paint and for the slightest of moments was uncovered just in front of the basket. That’s when Hayward tossed his inbound pass. But as the ball flew through the air, so did Tatum’s defender, Oladipo. The Pacers guard gave a second effort and stretched out just far enough to break the pass up with his left hand.

Indiana took possession of the loose ball and advanced it to the other end of the court as time ran out, handing the Celtics a heartbreaking loss thanks to Oladipo’s game-winning plays at each end of the floor.