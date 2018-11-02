Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Bucks 113

Key Moment

You can’t stay undefeated in the NBA if you fold during crunch time. That’s exactly why the Milwaukee Bucks are undefeated no more.

Milwaukee had a plethora of chances during the final minute Thursday night to tie or take a lead. Each and every time, it failed.

First came a turnover from Khris Middleton who, shockingly, failed to take advantage of a mismatch with the undersized Kyrie Irving with Boston leading 113-111. Middleton backed Irving down, but Boston’s point guard swiped the ball away as Middleton was initiating his shot attempt. Middleton was unable to gather control of the ball as he fell to the ground along the baseline and turned the ball back over to the Celtics with 51.0 seconds remaining.

Next came a missed layup by the most imposing player on the court. With Boston still leading 113-111, Giannis Antetokounmpo caught a pass in transition and attempted to drive past Al Horford along the baseline. He did so, but rather than going up strong for a standard layup, he tried to drop in a reverse layup, and he airmailed the ball off the backboard with 18.4 seconds left in the game.

Irving went on to make both free throws to make it a four-point game. With 12.3 seconds left.

On Milwaukee’s ensuing possession, rather than going for a 3-pointer to slice into Boston’s four-point lead, point guard Eric Bledsoe drove to the paint and attempted a layup. That layup missed with 6.0 seconds left, effectively ending the game.

Milwaukee earned each of its first seven wins of the season, but it didn’t have enough Thursday night to earn the right to remain undefeated. Boston, on the other hand, did everything necessary to grab the win, as it made all four of its free throws during the final 14 seconds to hold on for the win.